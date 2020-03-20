Impossible Burger vs. Beyond Meat: Which Plant-Based is Better?

The meatless revolution is in full swing, and two companies are carrying the torch as we move into a plant-based future. Beyond Meat has been serving up meatless adaptations of burger patties and sausages, while Impossible Foods has stuck to its guns with a meatless burger patty that has gained quite the following.

The question remains: Which plant-based meat reigns supreme? Let’s find out.

What is the Impossible Burger made of?

According to Impossible Foods website, it’s plant-based meat contains:

Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, 2% or less of: Potato Protein, Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Soy Leghemoglobin, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Zinc Gluconate, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12

In addition, it is made of soy protein concentrate, which is known to be heavily processed. Having this can negate much of the raw benefits of its ingredients. The soy leghemoglobin, or heme, is what gives it its signature “bleed” in imitation of real meat.

What is the Beyond Burger made of?

Like its counterpart, the Beyond Burger has a fairly long list of ingredients as well:

Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil, Refined Coconut Oil, Contains 2% or less of the following: Cellulose from Bamboo, Methylcellulose, Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Dried Yeast, Gum Arabic, Citrus Extract (to protect quality), Ascorbic Acid (to maintain color), Beet Juice Extract (for color), Acetic Acid, Succinic Acid, Modified Food Starch, Annatto (for color).

Unlike the Impossible Burger, the Beyond Burger uses pea protein and does not have the soy leghemoglobin for its red color. Instead, Beyond uses beet extract to get its red coloring.

Which one tastes better?

Despite having somewhat similar ingredients, both burgers have distinctly different flavors. The Impossible Burger is extremely similar to real beef, which may gross out vegetarians, but for meat-eaters looking to try out healthier alternatives, an Impossible Burger is an attractive option.

The Beyond Burger is less beefy, with a spongy texture and somewhat of a coconut aftertaste. It also does not bleed or have the juiciness of the Impossible Burger, but cooking it on the grill will give you the same consistency and flavor throughout. Despite this, it may be a better option for vegans looking for a high-quality meatless option.

How about their availability?

Beyond Burger reaches its consumers by allowing for its product to be purchased directly at the grocery store. It can be found in stores like Whole Foods or even purchased online through Amazon.

Impossible Foods take a different route, selling directly to restaurants and fast food establishments. This means that consumers are unable to cook Impossible Burgers in their homes. However, Impossible Foods is working on getting their products into grocery stores in the near future.

What about pricing?

Beyond Burger patties can be purchased online at $5.99 for two patties. For restaurants, prices will fluctuate depending on the establishment. Burger King offers the Impossible Whopper for $5.49, while some restaurants sell Impossible Burgers for prices up to $20.

In conclusion

Both companies have their pros and cons. With Beyond Burger, you’re going to be getting a good tasting plant-based burger that is great for vegans and vegetarians. If you’re still a meat-eater, Impossible Burger may be the better option as it imitates the real thing very effectively. In the end, both companies are paving the way for people to have less of a reliance on animal-based products and giving us a glimpse of a more sustainable future.

