Best Music Festivals Coming in 2020

Music festivals are the ultimate summer experience, and 2020 is packed full of excellent events spanning a variety of genres and artists. No matter what kind of music you enjoy, you’re guaranteed to find a festival to suit your preferences. Here are this year’s most highly anticipated summer music festivals.

Bottlerock – Napa Valley – May 22-24

A music festival nestled in the gorgeous Napa Valley sounds just about perfect to us. The fact that the headlining slot has the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers performing makes it that much better. Other top-notch performers include Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak, Khalid and more. With it being located in the wine capital of the US, you can expect some wine offerings on par with some of the finest in the world, along with plenty of gourmet bites to accompany you.

Coachella – Indio – April 10-12 & 17-19

I’m sure every Californian has heard of Coachella, as it’s practically the premiere festival in the US. But for those that don’t know, Coachella really does live up to the hype, selling out every year before the lineup is revealed. The festival is a celebration of music, fashion, arts, and food, attracting massive crowds to the hot summer weather. This year, the festival is boasting one of the best headliner trio’s ever, with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean.

Governors Ball – New York, New York – June 5-7

In celebration of the festival’s 10th anniversary, the Governor’s Ball is doing it big this year. Performers including Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Missy Elliott are on the bill, joined by talented musical acts like Portugal. The Man, Vampire Weekend, and Tame Impala. For the city that never sleeps, you can expect this festival to bring all the energy.

Lollapalooza – Grant Park, Illinois – July 30 – August 2

Taking place at the stunning Grant Park amidst a towering skyline of skyscrapers, Lollapalooza is one of the coolest urban festivals taking place over the course of four days. With 8 stages, 170+ artists and bands, and a dedication to bringing Illinois the best music across the world. Lollapalooza knows a thing or two about making heads bob and hands weave. Other perks include a wide selection of Chicago’s best eats, plenty of interactive areas, merch, and even a mini-fest for the kiddos.

Stagecoach – Indio, CA – April 24-26

Set in the same Polo fields as Coachella, Stagecoach is the top country music festival in the US. Consistently bringing together the biggest names in country music, Stagecoach is the place to break out the cowboy boots, pour up a cold beer, and head over to the hot California Polo Fields for a good time.

One of the world’s biggest music showcases, SXSW features 1000+ artists performing for over a week. The festival is known for turning Austin, Texas into a complete musical playground, accentuated by the cutting edge in arts, music, and culture. With stages, booths, and performances taking place in every place you turn, SXSW is an immersive experience perfect for all music lovers.

EDC – Las Vegas, NV – May 15-17

EDM was practically born to be a genre played at music festivals, and EDC is the very best party in electronic music in America. EDC features hugely scaled production, thumping beats, enormous crowds, and legendary parties that continue until the sun rises. If you’re a fan of EDM, EDC is without a doubt the best party there is.